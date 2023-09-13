- Fixed an issue where items would not remain in the inventory or equipment slots after use.
- You can now discard liquid from containers into a pit.
- Note: Important liquids required for escape may be discarded.
- You can now discard soil into the sea.
- You can now discard soil onto the potato field or other fields.
Stack Island - Survival card game update for 13 September 2023
Bug patch(8333)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
