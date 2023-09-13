Optimized crew skills and vehicle upgrades, ensuring that the remaining ones are all very useful.
Now, you can quickly switch turrets using the mouse scroll wheel, allowing you to choose from all the turrets you own!
Added a short tutorial.
New main menu entrance animation.
Modified turret card display style for improved intuitiveness.
Increased the blast radius of high-explosive shells by 20%.
Optimized tank armor frame display style.
多炮塔神教 Playtest update for 13 September 2023
Test2.99998
Optimized crew skills and vehicle upgrades, ensuring that the remaining ones are all very useful.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update