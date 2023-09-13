 Skip to content

多炮塔神教 Playtest update for 13 September 2023

Test2.99998

Playtest update for 13 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Optimized crew skills and vehicle upgrades, ensuring that the remaining ones are all very useful.
Now, you can quickly switch turrets using the mouse scroll wheel, allowing you to choose from all the turrets you own!
Added a short tutorial.
New main menu entrance animation.
Modified turret card display style for improved intuitiveness.
Increased the blast radius of high-explosive shells by 20%.
Optimized tank armor frame display style.

