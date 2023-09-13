 Skip to content

SwarmsurgE update for 13 September 2023

Crash Fixes

Build 12174876 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a crash that could occur when the player picked up their first pet. Fixed a crash that could happen if the player entered and exited a co-op lobby before steam responses had come back.

