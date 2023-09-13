Further Strike Improvements and Bug Fixes 0.8823 - 09/12/2023

BETA: Swipe right on an app to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
- Fixed Shields not showing their implicit value. (The stat was still applying to your character but tooltip wasn’t displaying it).
- Improved Strike Auto Attack targeting behavior. Player will stop in strike range instead of trying to move right on top of target.
- Improved character targeting / mousehover
- Fixed value range bug with Elemental Preparation
- Fixed 2hand Weapons animation during Dialogue/Cinematic scenes.
Changed files in this update