Ash & Rust update for 13 September 2023

Further Strike Improvements and Bug Fixes 0.8823 - 09/12/2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
0.8823
  • Fixed Shields not showing their implicit value. (The stat was still applying to your character but tooltip wasn’t displaying it).
  • Improved Strike Auto Attack targeting behavior. Player will stop in strike range instead of trying to move right on top of target.
  • Improved character targeting / mousehover
  • Fixed value range bug with Elemental Preparation
  • Fixed 2hand Weapons animation during Dialogue/Cinematic scenes.

