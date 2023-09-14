 Skip to content

DepowerBall update for 14 September 2023

1.0.60 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue in OT when the treat doesn't spawn
  • Fixed an issue where you could shoot the lazor directly through a platform.
  • Fixed some masking issues

