- Fixed an issue in OT when the treat doesn't spawn
- Fixed an issue where you could shoot the lazor directly through a platform.
- Fixed some masking issues
DepowerBall update for 14 September 2023
1.0.60 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1175661
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update