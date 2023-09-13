 Skip to content

Somnipathy update for 13 September 2023

Somnipathy version 1.0.1.3 - Cash Money Fix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The phantom tax man has been reprimanded. The Cash persistance bug has been fixed, and you will KEEP what you EARN properly.
  • Items you don't REALLY care about won't trigger the 'lost item' map marker, like the broken lamps (Sorry BillyKirby, C27Penn, and Lynn)
  • Brokenbat stun time has been buffed 2->3 seconds

