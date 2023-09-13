Патчноут от 13.09.23

Balance

VSS Vintorez

Damage 34.5 → 32.5

Minimal damage 29.8 → 32

Headshot damage 1.5 → 1.4

Limb damage 0.65 → 0.75

Spread 0.28 → 0.24

Additional hip-fire spread 3.720 → 3.760

Recoil 0.3 → 0.32

Horizontal recoil 0.14 → 0.12

Start of recoil build-up 3rd shot → 5th shot

Base magazine size 20 → 25

Worn VSS Vintorez

Damage 31.2 → 28.8

Minimal damage 25.2 → 28.2

Headshot damage 1.5 → 1.4

Limb damage 0.65 → 0.75

Spread 0.28 → 0.24

Additional hip-fire spread 3.720 → 3.760

Recoil 0.3 → 0.32

Horizontal recoil 0.14 → 0.12

Start of recoil build-up 3rd shot → 5th shot

Base magazine size 20 → 25

FG42

Horizontal recoil 0.176 → 0.15

M1A and worn M1A

Horizontal recoil 0.2 → 0.18

Faction's M1A

Now the characteristics are back in line with the regular M1A (no auto mode).

SKS and worn SKS

Horizontal recoil 0.3 → 0.2.

Models, animations, sounds

Updated animations and sounds of interactions for M40A5, MP-133.

Environment sounds and background music have been added to save zones. Each base has its own unique atmospheric soundtrack.

Sounds of receiving damage from mutants, anomalies, falling from height, death have been updated.

Updated paint masks of Morg's exoskeleton and Seeker's exoskeleton.

Dead time

Weapon characteristics in the game mode now match those in the open world. In order to maintain the same TTK, certain levels of improvement have been added to the main weapons of the classes, and the ammunition has been replaced with variants with maximum armour-piercing capacity.

Raider

The HK MP-5 has been replaced by the SR-2M Veresk.

Hunter

The ammunition of the main weapon has been replaced with 12 Caliber Hunting Round.

Sniper

MTs-116M replaced by MTs-558.

Marksman

The M1A has been replaced by the SOK-94 with a bigger magazine (40 rounds).

Localization

A large package of localization edits have been introduced to make the game more friendly to newcomers. This may affect the names of game entities that you are already used to. We thank you in advance for your understanding and ask you to contact support in case of localization errors.

Other changes and fixes

Some valuable droppable items obtained in the open world can now only be dropped on the ground before they hit a safe zone

Fixed incorrect display of team colors on suits in Dead Time.

Fixed missing ability to inspect an item in the barter interface.

Thank you for your attention,

And good hunting in the Zone!