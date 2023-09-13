◆軍団色管理画面において、軍団を削除する際に確認画面を出すように
◆編制画面に表示される技能一覧にて、カテゴリで表示の切り替えができるように
◆編制画面で参軍Lvによる絞り込みができるように
◆今後のデータ更新で使用可能になる機能の追加
◆UIやテキスト、演出の調整
◆その他、アプリの安定化や不具合の修正
Romance of the Three Kingdoms Hadou [JP] update for 13 September 2023
9/13更新内容
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Romance of the Three Kingdoms Hadou Content Depot 1790311
