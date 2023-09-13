 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Romance of the Three Kingdoms Hadou [JP] update for 13 September 2023

9/13更新内容

Share · View all patches · Build 12174262 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

◆軍団色管理画面において、軍団を削除する際に確認画面を出すように
◆編制画面に表示される技能一覧にて、カテゴリで表示の切り替えができるように
◆編制画面で参軍Lvによる絞り込みができるように
◆今後のデータ更新で使用可能になる機能の追加
◆UIやテキスト、演出の調整
◆その他、アプリの安定化や不具合の修正

Changed files in this update

Romance of the Three Kingdoms Hadou Content Depot 1790311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link