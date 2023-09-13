-Added 8 new death interactions in the underworld.
-Now, all playable characters have their own background story.
-Characters are more randomly distributed across the world with more unique equipment.
-Improved attribute scaling for new characters after death.
Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 13 September 2023
Death interactions patch
