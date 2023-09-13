 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 13 September 2023

Death interactions patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12174217 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added 8 new death interactions in the underworld.
-Now, all playable characters have their own background story.
-Characters are more randomly distributed across the world with more unique equipment.
-Improved attribute scaling for new characters after death.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2115591 Depot 2115591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link