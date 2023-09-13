 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Warlordocracy update for 13 September 2023

Warlordocracy Early v8.5

Share · View all patches · Build 12174210 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a couple new reputations in Chapter 1 that will give you a couple benefits in Chapter 2, improved the dialogue, fixed an important party AI combat bug. Also, I have a plan to improve pathfinding, which I'll try to implement in the next patch.

Meanwhile, here's a video of the vampire you can kill in the alpha version up on Patreon (not gonna be in the final version):

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/lcsoftware

List of changes:

-Fixed bug where party members would auto-switch targets when attacked, even if they already had a target.
-Two new reputations in Chapter 1: Smuggler (do Brayna's quests), and Krug Slayer (kill Gug).
-Increased max encyclopedia entries from 999 to 9999 (currently over 650 entries).
-Updated Mr. Beaves tutorial text, improved some Ch.1 dialogue.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1748161 Depot 1748161
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link