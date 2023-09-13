Warlordocracy Early v8.5

Added a couple new reputations in Chapter 1 that will give you a couple benefits in Chapter 2, improved the dialogue, fixed an important party AI combat bug. Also, I have a plan to improve pathfinding, which I'll try to implement in the next patch.

Meanwhile, here's a video of the vampire you can kill in the alpha version up on Patreon (not gonna be in the final version):

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/lcsoftware

List of changes:

-Fixed bug where party members would auto-switch targets when attacked, even if they already had a target.

-Two new reputations in Chapter 1: Smuggler (do Brayna's quests), and Krug Slayer (kill Gug).

-Increased max encyclopedia entries from 999 to 9999 (currently over 650 entries).

-Updated Mr. Beaves tutorial text, improved some Ch.1 dialogue.