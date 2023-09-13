v0.11.5 Update!

Hi everyone!

This is a sort of medium Release to the game.

We were hoping to have the new Tundra level content in the next major release, but, real life shenanigans and delays have pushed that level back a few more weeks or so.

So, in the meantime, we wanted to get some of the big changes to the game out to you guys ASAP - including a LOT of minor tweaks to game balance and performance.

There are some other cool changes, too, like a new "Revive" mechanic where you can spend your Soulstones to revive if you die mid-level to continue the fight! The cost to revive increases each time you use it, though, so, be careful!

We've also made changes to the UI and added a new 'Invincibility' Powerup!

We hope you enjoy these changes and we plan to have the new level out soon (maybe early-mid November?).

As always, reach out if you have any problems, bugs, questions, or suggestions!

Enjoy! ♥♥♥♥