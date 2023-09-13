 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bring It On! update for 13 September 2023

v0.11.5 Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 12173896 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

This is a sort of medium Release to the game.
We were hoping to have the new Tundra level content in the next major release, but, real life shenanigans and delays have pushed that level back a few more weeks or so.

So, in the meantime, we wanted to get some of the big changes to the game out to you guys ASAP - including a LOT of minor tweaks to game balance and performance.

There are some other cool changes, too, like a new "Revive" mechanic where you can spend your Soulstones to revive if you die mid-level to continue the fight! The cost to revive increases each time you use it, though, so, be careful!

We've also made changes to the UI and added a new 'Invincibility' Powerup!

We hope you enjoy these changes and we plan to have the new level out soon (maybe early-mid November?).

As always, reach out if you have any problems, bugs, questions, or suggestions!

Enjoy! ♥♥♥♥

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2020461 Depot 2020461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link