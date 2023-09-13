[Announcement] Seal Breaker Coordi Encore Event: Soul Extortion

Hello, Heroes of Bermesiah!
<Event>
- Seal Breaker Coordi Encore Event (September 13th 00:00 - October 3rd 23:59) (UTC+0)
- Soul Extortion
- Gift Box Event in Progress (September 6th After Maintenance - September 27th Before Maintenance) (UTC+0)
- Players can receive GP Item Property Scroll, Advanced Rune Summon Chest, SP All Reset Card, Chase Point Reset Card, Premium GC Club, Socket Gem, and other various rewards by logging in for 30 minutes daily for 15 days.
- Players can collect Gift Box Fragment and rewards through various events.
(1) Players can clear Dungeons at Appropriate Level Range to acquire [Gift Box Fragment (#1~9)] 10 times daily.
(2) Players can clear Daily Repeat Mission to acquire [Gift Box Fragment (#1~3)], [Gift Box Fragment (#4~6)], and [Gift Box Fragment (#7~9)].
(3) Players can clear Login Mission to acquire [Gift Box Fragment Select Box (#1~9)] and other various rewards.
(4) Players can login up to 300 minutes over the weekend to acquire [Gift Box Fragment Select Box (#1~9)] and other various rewards.
[Accumulated Login Event Week 1]: September 8th 00:00 - September 10th 23:59 (UTC+0)
[Accumulated Login Event Week 2]: September 15th 00:00 - September 17th 23:59 (UTC+0)
[Accumulated Login Event Week 3]: September 22th 00:00 - September 24th 23:59 (UTC+0)
<Banned Players Notice>
Number of players banned for using and/or promoting hack tools: 208 (Permanent Bans)
We will strive to create the best experience possible.
Thank you.
