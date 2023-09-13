This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Finding that the Innocents are winning just a little too often, like the Reality phase needs a bit of extra chaos, or feeling as if you need an extra boost when rampaging in Terror form? Well, with the new mutations system you can.

Curious to know how you can liven up your game with these abilities? Read on…

What are mutations?

Hot on the heels of the custom options, Mutations are unlockable abilities that allow you to change up the game in some fun and unexpected ways. Mutations can be unlocked through the Emporium with earned in-game currency; Favour. Every Terror released will come with a base mutation, and you can purchase additional options to tailor your experience even further. You can have up to three Mutations in-game, including the default option.

Provided you own enough additional Mutations, you can re-roll the mutations you load in during the first Reality phase, assuming you haven’t used them yet! So hop into Infected chat and do a bit of strategising!

So which Mutations will Deceit 2 have at launch?

Turbulence

Our first Terror, The Experiment, comes with the Turbulence mutation.

“Teleports everyone to a random location.”

Is everyone grouped together consulting their clipboards? Keen to frame someone else who’s lying on the examination table? Sow confusion by using the ‘Turbulence’ mutation.

When you activate the ‘Turbulence’ mutation, every player will randomly respawn somewhere else on the map. Use it to disperse crowds, spread distrust and mix things up.

Leak

“Activate a random Weak Point.”

Struggling to find the right moment to activate a Weak Point and tear down the veil of Reality? Speed things along with the ‘Leak’ mutation.

Using the ‘Leak’ mutation will activate a random Weak Point somewhere on the map. This will help bring about the In-Between faster, and if you’re lucky, it might just frame someone else standing nearby.

Clarity

“Enable all Rift Eyes for a short period of time.”

Do you need to call upon the In-Between to weaken the Innocents' resolve and make them easier to execute?

Awakening the ‘Clarity’ mutation will bring the screaming horrors of the In-Between down upon the Innocents and send them running to save their Sanity. The Rift Eyes will drain the Innocents’ Sanity and make them defenceless.

Paranormal

“Disguise everyone’s identity for 20 seconds”

Need to hide your true colours and perform dastardly deeds? Create unearthly confusion with the ‘Paranormal’ mutation.

By triggering the ‘Paranormal’ mutation, your character will disappear for 20 seconds - and so will everyone else. Do what you need to - activate a Weak Point, sabotage the CCTV or transform - just do it quickly.

Disruption

“Remotely destroy the generator”

Want to stop the Innocents from completing tasks and releasing souls for the Peddler? Then upset the game with the ‘Disruption’ mutation.

Even if you’re on the other side of the map, you can use the ‘Disruption’ mutation to sabotage the generator and pull the souls - and the Innocents - to an easy feeding ground as they run desperately to fix the sabotage.

Earthquake

“Destroy all cracks near you”

Do the Innocents have a habit of escaping your clutches through a wall crack? Block their way with the ‘Earthquake’ mutation.

When you use the ‘Earthquake’ mutation, you will instantly destroy the nearest wall cracks to your location. Pretty handy if Nina keeps scampering away and you want to catch her.

The Mutations will give you a bunch of different ways to disrupt, disturb and disorient your Innocent enemies. How do you plan to use the Mutations?

Until next time,

The Deceit Team