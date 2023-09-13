 Skip to content

Edemn update for 13 September 2023

EDEMN NEWS/UPDATE

Build 12173622

Hey, it's been a long absence.
We are here to learn about new updates by reading reviews, in our discord channel let's say that what needs to be fixed will be fixed, at the moment the game is in development as well as future updates.
Now I want to say that I don't know when the next BIG update will be, maybe in 2024.
(I'll be releasing small updates, something like a Halloween or New Year's Eve event.)
And at the moment I make all skins free, until the end of early access, after the end of early access bought you DLC will not disappear, the economy and the balance of skins will change, but this is all in a future update.
I hope this will brighten up your expectations a bit, sorry it took so long to hear from me.
Good Luck!

