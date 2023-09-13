 Skip to content

Goblin Adventurer Hunting update for 13 September 2023

Ver1.06 Update

Build 12173554 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・Bug fix for the display issue with the value of the "Brothel BONUS."
・Bug fix for the incorrect position of some DOWN animations in fairy trades.
・Bug fix for the incorrect digit count for trophies obtainable in the "MAX GOLD (Base)" achievement room.
・Text adjustments.
・Addition of a nurse's flashback scene in the achievement room (available with bronze and silver trophies).
・Bug fix for the issue where "0 STEPS" is displayed upon game completion.

Changed files in this update

