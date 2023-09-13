Ver1.06 Update

・Bug fix for the display issue with the value of the "Brothel BONUS."

・Bug fix for the incorrect position of some DOWN animations in fairy trades.

・Bug fix for the incorrect digit count for trophies obtainable in the "MAX GOLD (Base)" achievement room.

・Text adjustments.

・Addition of a nurse's flashback scene in the achievement room (available with bronze and silver trophies).

・Bug fix for the issue where "0 STEPS" is displayed upon game completion.