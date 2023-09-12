Early Access Patch 0.2.5

Share · View all patches · Build 12173427 · Last edited 12 September 2023 – 23:52:04 UTC by Wendy

Letter from the Team

This week we have another small balance and bug fix update. We continue to try to improve balance across the game at all difficulty levels.

We have some bigger improvements coming soon, watch for news in the next few weeks.

Release Timing

This patch will be released at approximately 10 am PT (UTC-7) on September 12th, 2023.

This link will convert that to your local time.

Full Patch Notes

General & Quests

Fixed bug where players could get locked out of discovering and completing aspect unlock quests.

Enemies

Reduced Book 1 Guardian Captor base attack from 5 >>> 3.

Reduced Book 2 Guardian Captor base attack from 10 >>> 7.

Inkpots will now move slightly closer to the player and to each other.

Reduced the overall pool of Book 2 normal battles by 1. Many of them were hardly visited and they were bogging down our analytics, making it hard to tell which combat needs tuning.

Tuned down certain battles that were dealing high amounts of damage to the player.

Tuned certain early battles where most players could complete the battle without taking damage.

Visuals