Improved Task Bar

Any app you open will now appear on the taskbar, not just when minimizing an app, making it easier to navigate between different windows.

Furthermore, you can close apps by clicking the middle mouse button (M.M.B) in the taskbar.

Optimized Gig Hints Menu

The Gig Hints Menu now takes up less space on the right side of the screen.

Steam Achievements

Added 2 steam achievements.