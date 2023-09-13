Weekly Content Update #12 NOW LIVE!

Howdy everyone,

As mentioned last week, we're continuing our weekly updates but they'll be of a smaller variety as we're full steam ahead trying to get the various elements of Chapter One finished up and tested. We appreciate the patience the community has shown thus far. We're really looking forward to showing off more specifics, and more importantly, getting the update out as soon as we can.

Let's go over what's in this weeks update:

New Prop Hunt Zone: Green Island Shopping Square

Weave in and out of Green Islands shopping square as you disguise yourself as various appliances, clothes racks and barrels in this new Prop Hunt Arena. Additionally, these zones will be used for a future activity debuting in Chapter One.

Ambient Dialogue Additions and Improvements

MOVR's now have ambient dialogue as they patrol the streets looking for citizens to scan, and undercitizens to fight. Additionally, several improvements have been made to police dialogue to better reflect the actions they're taking and the current status of your bounty.

New Clothing



A range of new clothing and colorways hits Rockhaven today, including:

3 New Boots at the Boot Boy Store

3 New Tube Skirt Variants at "Finer Things"

New Leather Vest clothing piece, debuting in three different colors at "Misery"

New Easter Egg: Pay Respects

Today also marks the addition of our first easter egg. As time goes on, we'll quietly sneak these into the game for you to find, but figured we'd highlight this is now a feature you should be on the lookout for. Our first pays homage to a series and team that inspired us as a team. Pictured is a little hint on where to find it.

Other Notes

New Junk Items added which will have further use in CH1

Fixed various bugs submitted by community members

Cheers everyone, have a great week!