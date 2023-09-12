 Skip to content

Son of Perun Kharkiv update for 12 September 2023

New update!

Share · View all patches · Build 12173200 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Some animations have been changed
-Changed the anti-aliasing system
-Fixed some bugs
-Changed graphics system
-Other fixes

