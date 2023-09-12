 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

只管战斗 Unorthodox game update for 12 September 2023

哟，新BOSS！

Share · View all patches · Build 12173102 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1，新增特殊BOSS“爆弹王”难度系数非常困难
2，爆弹王掉落，[黑火药]，特殊物品[爆弹]
3，现在开放了土桥村的右方
4，妖鬼新增掉落，[万能碎片]，[神秘钥匙]
5，缩小了黄色弹幕，现在更容易躲避了
6，优化了答题关卡和通关关卡，避免出现卡死的情况。

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2553161
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link