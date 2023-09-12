1，新增特殊BOSS“爆弹王”难度系数非常困难
2，爆弹王掉落，[黑火药]，特殊物品[爆弹]
3，现在开放了土桥村的右方
4，妖鬼新增掉落，[万能碎片]，[神秘钥匙]
5，缩小了黄色弹幕，现在更容易躲避了
6，优化了答题关卡和通关关卡，避免出现卡死的情况。
只管战斗 Unorthodox game update for 12 September 2023
哟，新BOSS！
Patchnotes via Steam Community
