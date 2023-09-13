Update 149-5 (Hotfix #2) 13.09.23:

- Fixed a rare issue that caused the SynergyV1 offline calculation to crash.
- Fixed a rare issue that caused the Demon Master challenge to grant more mana than intended.
- The SynV2 upgrade Necromantic Convergence now grants the correct bonus at the maximum level.
- If necessary, a soft reset of the Battlefield Demonic Essence Shop will be performed if the above mentioned bug was heavily exploited.
