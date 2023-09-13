 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wizard And Minion Idle update for 13 September 2023

Update 149-5 (Hotfix #2) 13.09.23:

Share · View all patches · Build 12173076 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a rare issue that caused the SynergyV1 offline calculation to crash.
  • Fixed a rare issue that caused the Demon Master challenge to grant more mana than intended.
  • The SynV2 upgrade Necromantic Convergence now grants the correct bonus at the maximum level.
  • If necessary, a soft reset of the Battlefield Demonic Essence Shop will be performed if the above mentioned bug was heavily exploited.

Changed files in this update

Wizard (And Minion) Idle Content Depot 1011511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link