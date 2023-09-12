 Skip to content

Project Horror Tales update for 12 September 2023

Patch 2.6.4

Patch 2.6.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated version info to 2.6.4 from 2.6.3
  • Adjusted Jumpscares on Town Map.
  • Added Security Cams to Lobby of Research Center.
  • Added Accessable Monitor for Security Cams.
  • Opened up areas in the Sub-Level.
  • Added more interactive subtitles on Town Map.
  • Added Jake to Town Map.
  • Added Storyline text between MC and Jake.
  • Added to Main Menu Idle screen.
  • Changed Boss Fight and AI Logic for the Boss.
  • Changed Pathing in Mine using puzzle logic to open the path to exit.
  • Added Machines to Mine level to access exit point.
  • Added Damage Component to Gun for boss fight.
  • Added Damage to player from Boss AI.

