- Updated version info to 2.6.4 from 2.6.3
- Adjusted Jumpscares on Town Map.
- Added Security Cams to Lobby of Research Center.
- Added Accessable Monitor for Security Cams.
- Opened up areas in the Sub-Level.
- Added more interactive subtitles on Town Map.
- Added Jake to Town Map.
- Added Storyline text between MC and Jake.
- Added to Main Menu Idle screen.
- Changed Boss Fight and AI Logic for the Boss.
- Changed Pathing in Mine using puzzle logic to open the path to exit.
- Added Machines to Mine level to access exit point.
- Added Damage Component to Gun for boss fight.
- Added Damage to player from Boss AI.
Project Horror Tales update for 12 September 2023
Patch 2.6.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
