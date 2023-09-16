As game makers, it’s great to see you enjoying the game. As developers, we hate it when you run into problems, so we’ve been trying to fix those. Version 1.0.3 has a bunch of improvements for both game play and the UI.

Continuing your clan’s story from Six Ages: Ride Like the Wind turned out to be more of a hassle than we thought. In most cases you shouldn’t need to first manually choose the save folder (from Controls on the main menu).

You should always be able to rely on your clan ring for advice, but with their advice depends on their own abilities and traits and the situation. In some events, different combinations could end up with an advisor not really contributing anything. There are now fewer of these.

▹ Resolving one story line should be less frustrating

▹ Clean up conflicts between some events

▹ Fixed some event conditions

▹ A clan can only be swallowed up by Chaos once

▹ Gods don’t award fractional livestock

▹ More advice for some events

▹ Clarified some prompts

▹ Fixed some issues where the UI didn’t update

▹ Streamline continuing games on Windows

The game has over 600 events, most of which can occur in any order. So there may be other odd combinations. If you run into one of them, https://sixages.com/resources/ has info on the best way to report it.