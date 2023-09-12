 Skip to content

Myriad Mayhem update for 12 September 2023

Live - Patch 0.520

Share · View all patches · Build 12172775 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Finally fixed last known bug with Magic Missile, not it should work as intended, The homing-talent is a blast to use now, especially with Piercing + Speed talents.
  • Increased dropped xp from Barbarians Assassins and cavalry.
  • Reduced the health of enemies structures, by roughly 50%, they were way to grindy to take down.
  • Removed "dopper effect" on almost all sounds.

