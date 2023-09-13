 Skip to content

Beach Buggy Racing 2 update for 13 September 2023

Update 2023.09.12

Share · View all patches · Build 12172749 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a pretty minor patch, just fixes some broken links for the DLC. Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Beach Buggy Racing 2 Windows Depot 1230801
  • Loading history…
Beach Buggy Racing 2: Hot Wheels™ Booster Pack Depot 1552480
  • Loading history…
