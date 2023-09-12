 Skip to content

Heros and Monsters: Idle Clicker Game update for 12 September 2023

Time to ASCEND

Build 12172704

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sacrifice everything, including your Crafting Skills, Gems, and Materials. Gain a bonus that will boost all resources earned from slaying monsters
(Keep 10% of your Game Speed)
(Keep Offline Rewards Bonus)

