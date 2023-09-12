Sacrifice everything, including your Crafting Skills, Gems, and Materials. Gain a bonus that will boost all resources earned from slaying monsters
(Keep 10% of your Game Speed)
(Keep Offline Rewards Bonus)
Heros and Monsters: Idle Clicker Game update for 12 September 2023
Time to ASCEND
Sacrifice everything, including your Crafting Skills, Gems, and Materials. Gain a bonus that will boost all resources earned from slaying monsters
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update