Update #28 Multiplayer Coop

Hi VR Rockstars!

Today we just released a new update!

We got a new game mode: coop multiplayer!

You'll be able to play with your friends in a more relaxed way, each with their own instrument as if you were part of a real band:

We've also streamlined the user experience by giving you the possibility to select the next song directly from the game scene at the end of the match:

But also other things, such as moving some of the options from being "gameplay modifiers" to becoming settings in the menu. In that way, for example, you can change plectrum settings from the settings menu that is available in every game mode, even in-game.

Finally, we worked to improve stability, speed up loading between scenes, and optimize performance, especially in case you have a very long list of custom songs.

Brief summary of the update: