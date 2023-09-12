New GUI and Target Zone animations

Share · View all patches · Build 12172555 · Last edited 12 September 2023 – 22:09:29 UTC by Wendy

New GUI

I reworked the complete ingame GUI.



And overhauled all dialogs.



Target zone Rework

All target zones are now clearly visible.



Solo raiding improvements

There is more bot control now.

Ping Position let's the selected bot go to that position and stay there

Ping Target let's the bot follow the target selected on casting (You have to select a target after clicking on the ability)

If you are the only human player, you also get access to Cleanse and Interrupt spells.