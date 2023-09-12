 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Raiding.Zone update for 12 September 2023

New GUI and Target Zone animations

Share · View all patches · Build 12172555 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New GUI

I reworked the complete ingame GUI.

And overhauled all dialogs.

Target zone Rework

All target zones are now clearly visible.

Solo raiding improvements

There is more bot control now.

  • Ping Position let's the selected bot go to that position and stay there
  • Ping Target let's the bot follow the target selected on casting (You have to select a target after clicking on the ability)

If you are the only human player, you also get access to Cleanse and Interrupt spells.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2156441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2156442
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2156443
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link