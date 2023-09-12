New GUI and Target Zone animations

New GUI
I reworked the complete ingame GUI.
And overhauled all dialogs.
Target zone Rework
All target zones are now clearly visible.
Solo raiding improvements
There is more bot control now.
- Ping Position let's the selected bot go to that position and stay there
- Ping Target let's the bot follow the target selected on casting (You have to select a target after clicking on the ability)
If you are the only human player, you also get access to Cleanse and Interrupt spells.
Changed files in this update