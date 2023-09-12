-
Steady as She Goes: We've squashed a pesky bug that caused stone structures to go on a whirlwind adventure of their own when you rejoined the game. Your fortresses should now stand firm and proud!
-
Mortar and Chest Accessibility: Wooden foundations should no longer be the stubborn barriers they once were. Your mortars and treasure chests can now be placed without obstruction, making your pirate life more convenient than ever.
-
Creature Comfort: Some of our island critters were playing hide and seek a little too well. We've tuned up animal spawning to ensure you always have a chance to capture those elusive creatures for your crew or dinner.
As always, we're sailing the high seas with our spyglass in hand, keeping an eye out for any other issues that might need a little TLC. Continue to report any troubles you encounter, and we'll keep the Shipwrecked adventure sailing smoothly!
Changed files in this update