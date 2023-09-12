 Skip to content

Swirl W@tch update for 12 September 2023

Swirl Watch Version 1.120 (Resistance Supplies)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added manual entry for CorPo threat profiling.
-Changed some wording on threat profiling stats section.
-Guard post color pattern is now more distinct from ships.
-When multiple melee targets are in range, but none is target locked, your ship will now prioritize attacking non-disabled ships instead of the one closes to your cursor (should counteract unintended jumpstarts.)
-UI scale options now affects objective text and number menu tooltip header.
-Fixed backscatter profiler not enabling stealth detection.
-Fixed mission success comms sometimes playing after return from death.
-Fixed a situation in which getting rediscovered while alert end comms have already initialized would still end alert.

