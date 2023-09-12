Swirl Watch Version 1.120 (Resistance Supplies)

-Added manual entry for CorPo threat profiling.

-Changed some wording on threat profiling stats section.

-Guard post color pattern is now more distinct from ships.

-When multiple melee targets are in range, but none is target locked, your ship will now prioritize attacking non-disabled ships instead of the one closes to your cursor (should counteract unintended jumpstarts.)

-UI scale options now affects objective text and number menu tooltip header.

-Fixed backscatter profiler not enabling stealth detection.

-Fixed mission success comms sometimes playing after return from death.

-Fixed a situation in which getting rediscovered while alert end comms have already initialized would still end alert.