-Added manual entry for CorPo threat profiling.
-Changed some wording on threat profiling stats section.
-Guard post color pattern is now more distinct from ships.
-When multiple melee targets are in range, but none is target locked, your ship will now prioritize attacking non-disabled ships instead of the one closes to your cursor (should counteract unintended jumpstarts.)
-UI scale options now affects objective text and number menu tooltip header.
-Fixed backscatter profiler not enabling stealth detection.
-Fixed mission success comms sometimes playing after return from death.
-Fixed a situation in which getting rediscovered while alert end comms have already initialized would still end alert.
Swirl W@tch update for 12 September 2023
Swirl Watch Version 1.120 (Resistance Supplies)
-Added manual entry for CorPo threat profiling.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update