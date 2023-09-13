In this patch, I fixed the achievement system so they should be updating as usual. I also fixed another rare crashing event that happened consistently after one minute of the game being open following partial save file corruption.
Chillquarium update for 13 September 2023
Hotfix -- Achievements and another rare crashing bug
Patchnotes via Steam Community
