Chillquarium update for 13 September 2023

Hotfix -- Achievements and another rare crashing bug

13 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this patch, I fixed the achievement system so they should be updating as usual. I also fixed another rare crashing event that happened consistently after one minute of the game being open following partial save file corruption.

