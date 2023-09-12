Early Access update v0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 12172131 · Last edited 12 September 2023 – 21:09:26 UTC by Wendy

Based on feedback in our discord we have implemented some improvements and bug fixes in this update.

If you have issues with controller support do the following:

In steam go to menu View -> Big picture mode

Press Menu -> Settings -> Controller

Make sure ONLY enable steam input for generic controllers is enabled

Start the game with controller plugged in

Unfortunately all this steps is currently required for a optimal gamepad experience, if not you might experience issues like double inputs and menu problems.

Bug fixes and improvements: