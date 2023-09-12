-
Added visuals for gaining and spending gold.
Reduced Frost Volley extra projectiles per Empower from 2 -> 1.
Made drinking potions faster.
Cleaned up some item descriptions a bit.
Reduced Grab Bag's gold gain from 100 -> 10. (haha whoops, reported by Wunarg.)
Fixed Infusion Slot Upgrades collecting themselves out of vending machines. (Reported by zaprice.)
Fixed ghost shops spawning for client players in the Pit. (Reported by zaprice.)
Fixed item tooltips for consumables not showing material infusion traits. (Reported by zaprice.)
Fixed client players being able to stick their hands into vending machines from certain angles to steal products. (Reported by Cellestus, maybe?? I don't think they were playing on client. How did they do that)
Gatedelvers Playtest update for 12 September 2023
I Like Coins
