 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Gatedelvers Playtest update for 12 September 2023

I Like Coins

Share · View all patches · Build 12172115 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added visuals for gaining and spending gold.

  • Reduced Frost Volley extra projectiles per Empower from 2 -> 1.

  • Made drinking potions faster.

  • Cleaned up some item descriptions a bit.

  • Reduced Grab Bag's gold gain from 100 -> 10. (haha whoops, reported by Wunarg.)

  • Fixed Infusion Slot Upgrades collecting themselves out of vending machines. (Reported by zaprice.)

  • Fixed ghost shops spawning for client players in the Pit. (Reported by zaprice.)

  • Fixed item tooltips for consumables not showing material infusion traits. (Reported by zaprice.)

  • Fixed client players being able to stick their hands into vending machines from certain angles to steal products. (Reported by Cellestus, maybe?? I don't think they were playing on client. How did they do that)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2204591 Depot 2204591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link