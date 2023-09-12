 Skip to content

FFFL: Brutal Ball Manager update for 12 September 2023

Hotfix

Lightened the red color for substitutions in game. Darker red was too hard to read
Fixed a miscalculation in generating the tackle icon (The Fist).

