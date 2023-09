Share · View all patches · Build 12172024 · Last edited 18 September 2023 – 18:32:21 UTC by Wendy

Disciples of Varahces has now released in Early Access!

Compared to the demo, this initial early access release features a new character, a new stage, with a bunch of enemies along with it, and a handful of new items and achievements.

Additionally, you'll get any future updates, which will mostly be new enemies, stages, items, and achievements.