Frontline Grunt update for 12 September 2023

September Update

Build 12171888 · Last edited by Wendy

Bug fixing, added new vehicles, a sniper rifle, alpha vehicles map, logistic trucks will now heal an resupply occupants also repair nearby vehicles with point rewards for driver.

