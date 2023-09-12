 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tactical Nexus update for 12 September 2023

Bug fixes and modifications to tactical trip mini

Share · View all patches · Build 12171356 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

★The placement of items in the Crown Challenge of Tactical Trip mini has been changed.

★Several crash bugs in the memo function have been fixed.

We will update again next week to apply the feedback.

Changed files in this update

Tactical Adventure Content Depot 1141291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link