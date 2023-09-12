 Skip to content

Victim update for 12 September 2023

Patch 2.0.0.66 | September 12th 2023

Patch 2.0.0.66 | September 12th 2023 | Build 12171272

-Removed 2 specific grapple ladders at the beginning of the Sewer platforming area

-Adjusted the 2 gate doorways in the Valley of Death village area

-Adjusted the blood drip and acid drip collision functions

