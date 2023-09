Hi, so, here are some fixes I accidentally introduced when i "fixed" the MagicMissile and Talents, and also did some minor adjusting & other fixes.

Fixed Homing missile bug (silly mistake)

Also made so Magic Missile - Homing don't home-in as fast, which feels much better.

Fixed bug with talent Beam's ChargeUp at lvl 3.

Fixed a typo

Fixed a audio-bug