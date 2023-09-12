 Skip to content

WTF platformer update for 12 September 2023

UPDATE WTF platformer (Full GamePad support)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Game version: 0.3.127
Major updates:

  1. Added full support for GamePad. You can now fully control the game (UI and Game) using your GamePad
  2. Added new screen resolution 1280x720
  3. Added new screen resolution 1280x800
  4. Removed pause in the game

Additional updates:

  1. Localization updated
  2. Fixed 7 internal errors

P.S.
Please don't forget! If you encounter a problem or bug in the game, write detailed information about it in the game community in the pinned topic for your language.
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2483070/discussions/
Thank you for your attention and enjoy the game :)

