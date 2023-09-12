UPDATE WTF platformer (Full GamePad support)

Game version: 0.3.127

Major updates:

Added full support for GamePad. You can now fully control the game (UI and Game) using your GamePad Added new screen resolution 1280x720 Added new screen resolution 1280x800 Removed pause in the game

Additional updates:

Localization updated Fixed 7 internal errors

P.S.

Please don't forget! If you encounter a problem or bug in the game, write detailed information about it in the game community in the pinned topic for your language.

https://steamcommunity.com/app/2483070/discussions/

Thank you for your attention and enjoy the game :)

