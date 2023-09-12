UPDATE WTF platformer (Full GamePad support)

Game version: 0.3.127
Major updates:
- Added full support for GamePad. You can now fully control the game (UI and Game) using your GamePad
- Added new screen resolution 1280x720
- Added new screen resolution 1280x800
- Removed pause in the game
Additional updates:
- Localization updated
- Fixed 7 internal errors
P.S.
Please don't forget! If you encounter a problem or bug in the game, write detailed information about it in the game community in the pinned topic for your language.
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2483070/discussions/
Thank you for your attention and enjoy the game :)
Changed files in this update