Patch 3.2.0: More gold in cave map and nerfed many enemy units

Patch 3.2.0:

You now gain about 20% more gold on average from units and spells in the cave challenge (reduced variance by raising the minimum gold that you can get).

Nerfed the following enemies in cave (less will spawn of them on average):

Shard Souls, Brutes, Dwarf Warriors, Centaurs, Fish Priests, Ogres, Golems, Pyromancers, Frost Giants, Griffins, Elder Dragon, Forest Dragon.