Mage and Monsters update for 12 September 2023

Patch 3.2.0: More gold in cave map and nerfed many enemy units

Share · View all patches · Build 12171125 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 3.2.0:

  • You now gain about 20% more gold on average from units and spells in the cave challenge (reduced variance by raising the minimum gold that you can get).

  • Nerfed the following enemies in cave (less will spawn of them on average):
    Shard Souls, Brutes, Dwarf Warriors, Centaurs, Fish Priests, Ogres, Golems, Pyromancers, Frost Giants, Griffins, Elder Dragon, Forest Dragon.

  • Assassin Rats are now added to the pool of enemies from round 10, instead of being possible to get from round 1.

Changed files in this update

