- Enhance the camera switch and repetitive rendering logic to optimize performance.
- UI Interaction Enhancement makes navigation smoother and more intuitive.
- Other bug fixes
Desktop Garage Kit : Go update for 12 September 2023
Desktop Garage Kit GO 1.0.4.1 updated on Sep 13, 2023.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2564141
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update