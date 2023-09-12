 Skip to content

Behind the Horizon update for 12 September 2023

Patch Notes V3.02

Patch Notes V3.02 · Build 12171057 · Last edited by Wendy

Unnoticed, Hugo has been regularly enriching himself from the player! This cannot be allowed to happen and Hugo's greed has been put a stop to!

