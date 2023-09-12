 Skip to content

FIREGROUND update for 12 September 2023

Rides with Guns!

Share · View all patches · Build 12170967 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You've asked - i did it!

Hummer and UAZ are useless honking cars no more!

  • User summoned vehicles are descending from the skies on a parachute to the point marked with orange fire.

