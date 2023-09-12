 Skip to content

XENOTILT update for 12 September 2023

Today's patch!

Build 12170965 · Last edited by Wendy

Some small enhancements here, did a lot of readability fixes for Steam Deck.

-UI polish work for Steam Deck.
-General UI Polish.
-Added more XP Medal awards for certain Hera Events.

