Russian Village Simulator update for 12 September 2023

PATCH 0.47 + Portuguese localization

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone.
Introduced minor changes to the game, but the patch came out weighing 3.3gb.

  1. Added to the game Portuguese language, thanks for the translation user https://github.com/osnipezzini.

  2. Now when loading the game try to delete duplicate characters and animals. But sometimes a couple can still remain :-)

  3. If you have taken quests from characters that were duplicates, you can cancel them by going to the quest itself.

  4. Added a sign asking for feedback in 4 languages. We would really appreciate it if you would write reviews about the game (any kind). Thank you for this.

Further work on improving our game "Russian Village Simulator" and listen to your ideas and suggestions.

.

