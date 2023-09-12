Update 4.9.15 #RutonyChat

► #Twitch. Fixing a floating problem with duplicate chatters from Twitch, due to changes in the API. Fixed support for 7TV emoticons for the channel. Fixed a program crash with severe site overload when Twitch forcibly requires a reconnection. The method for obtaining free subscribers has been fixed due to changes in the API.

► #Youtube. The principle of receiving messages has been changed. Now the delay is minimal to 1 second.

► DLC Rename Streams. Complete redesign, currently only relevant sites. #twitch, #goodgame, #vkplay and #trovo.

► Bot. Added 2 keywords: $title(title) and $game(title) for renaming the channel and game by the bot command.

► Labels. New labels have been added for the List of Game Queue Participants (new DLC, Game Queue, the DLC itself is almost ready, news about it will appear later).

► Alert designer. Added video support.

► #Kick. Added site support (no alerts or bot due to no API)

► #VKPlay. Added bot support. Fixed link output. Minor fixes and changes.

► Updating the main components of the program to the latest available versions. Important. Changes in the intricacies of script writing are possible. Since the engine has also been updated.

► Other minor changes and fixes.