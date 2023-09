Share · View all patches · Build 12170913 · Last edited 12 September 2023 – 18:09:35 UTC by Wendy

Fix typo with the Effect Volume

Performance

Reduce density of the grass

Removed unsee objects in village and jurakan island

Game Play

-Changed turn animation when idle

-Change turn and rotate speed for Aruma

-Update Aruma movement to take into consideration slope

Misc

-Fix issue with multiple attestation faries poping at same time.