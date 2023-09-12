 Skip to content

我的修仙传奇 update for 12 September 2023

1.0.14

Share · View all patches · Build 12170875

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Repair

  1. Fixed abnormal increase in shield value

  2. Fix the problem that increasing the percentage attribute [trait] does not work in qi training

  3. Fixing the Magic of Taiyin Refining led to an additional 8 levels

  4. Fixed the BUG that the data was not reset after repeated restart

  5. Fixed the BUG that dead bodies and puppets can still sacrifice on the 10th floor

  6. Fixed an issue where the pet's attributes do not change with the ability (originally, the pet needs to be upgraded before it changes normally, which may result in lower attributes)

optimize

  1. Add shield display

  2. Adjust the pulse check box

