Repair
-
Fixed abnormal increase in shield value
-
Fix the problem that increasing the percentage attribute [trait] does not work in qi training
-
Fixing the Magic of Taiyin Refining led to an additional 8 levels
-
Fixed the BUG that the data was not reset after repeated restart
-
Fixed the BUG that dead bodies and puppets can still sacrifice on the 10th floor
-
Fixed an issue where the pet's attributes do not change with the ability (originally, the pet needs to be upgraded before it changes normally, which may result in lower attributes)
optimize
-
Add shield display
-
Adjust the pulse check box
Changed files in this update