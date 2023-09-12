Mission Expansion Beta Update

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This is the 1st update for the mission expansion beta and, unlike the Enemy Helicopters beta, this one actually has updates relating to the missions!

You can access 2 new mission templates by selecting the "New Missions" in the mission type drop down. This way you'll ensure that your Primary Mission will always be one of the new ones.

Strike Mission

The first mission is a more standard anti-vehicle strike mission. You will be tasked with engaging an enemy company. This mission uses the new Company system so you will be going up against Armoured, Mechanised and Motorised companies.

Each company will be in various states such as Understrength, Overstrength or Reinforced and can be supported by Anti-Air assets such AAA or SAM Batteries.

Cargo Transportation Mission

This is a basic transportation mission to carry spare parts from your current base to another base. You will need to fly one of the Lynx helicopters to complete this mission as it is the only one that can carry the required cargo currently.

Your wingman also cannot complete this mission yet but can of course fly in a supporting role.

You will be able to add the required cargo from the load out screen. There are also the options to load troops etc.

To complete the mission you will need to land within 10m of the centre of the target landing pad and then open your cargo doors. You can do this from the Stores Management MFD page. There currently isn't a dedicated button to do this yet.

When the cargo doors have opened the cargo should be moved next to your helicopter and the mission will be completed.

Note: If you landed with your cargo doors open then you will need to close them and then open them again for the game to detect this. This is something I'll fix shortly ːsteamhappyː